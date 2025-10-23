Triple H ready to welcome back megastar to WWE under one condition - "You got a home here"

A popular performer has revealed that Triple H has welcomed him back to WWE if he meets one specific condition. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, reputed musician Jelly Roll shared details of his chat with HHH after SummerSlam 2025.

Jelly Roll had the support of a proven veteran in the form of Randy Orton as the duo battled Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Despite falling short, the 40-year-old star's dedication shone through as his performance won him acclaim, with many terming it as one of the best celebrity debuts of all time.

In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that following SummerSlam 2025, Triple H was brutally honest with him. The Game told Jelly Roll that if he lost 100 pounds, WWE could be his "home."

"I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m coming back. We’re gonna do this, man.’ And what I love about Triple H is he’s very direct, he’s serious, but he’s sincere. There’s a real sincerity in his face. You see the seriousness. But I think you got to look at his eyes are sincere. His face is serious. His eyes are sincere. And I seen them eyes, they really soften. He shook my hand. He said, ‘Brother, you lose that weight, you got a home here.'

Jelly Roll also had a chat with The Rock before his WWE debut at SummerSlam 2025

Apart from this, Jelly Roll also spoke about his one-on-one chat with The Rock and how he encouraged him to fulfill his desire to wrestle. He added that the Hollywood star even offered to personally help him with the same.

"I talked to him about it, then I was like, 'Man, I think I want to get involved in a match.' He's like, 'You can get healthy enough?' I was like, Yeah, man. He's like, 'Go shoot for it, brother.' DJ’s energy is, how can I help?...I'm like, 'I’m having a match,' and he stops. We're walking, and he stops and looks at me and goes, 'How can I help?' I’m like 'No I got it, I'm talking to Triple H.' Like, we're good. He's like, 'Just let me know,' he revealed.

Considering just how much of a resounding success Jelly Roll's debut was, there's no doubt WWE would be keen to have him back sometime down the line.

