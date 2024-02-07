"Triple H realized he's useless," "Won't be with WWE for long" - Fans react to ex-United States Champion's current run

Triple H has done an excellent job steering the ship since taking over WWE's creative team. Several stars' careers have also turned around under the guidance of The Game. However, fans have been unimpressed with how Austin Theory has been booked in the past few months.

The SmackDown star was once handpicked by Vince McMahon as the future of the company. The duo was even involved in a storyline that saw the 78-year-old compete against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. He had an amazing run in the following months, becoming the youngest star to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and securing the United States Championship twice.

Theory, however, has been treading water since losing the Stars and Stripes title to Rey Mysterio in August last year. He has not been involved in notable feuds since then and rarely won matches. The upstart was in action on SmackDown last Friday, where he lost to Kevin Owens.

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on the 26-year-old's run over the past few months. Many felt that his career had gone downhill lately:

Embedded below are some of the notable fan reactions:

WWE Superstar Austin Theory addressed rumors of being 'buried' by Triple H

Austin Theory became the youngest Money in the Bank winner in WWE history in July 2022. However, a regime change later that month caused a significant shift in his direction, and many voiced that he was being 'buried' by the Triple H-led creative team.

Theory himself addressed the speculation during an interview. The 26-year-old noted that fans were often fickle, and the chatter did not bother him much.

"We all know on the internet it's tomorrow you can be the greatest thing in the world and the next day you could s**k. You know, I remember a time that the internet said, 'Man, this guy, he's getting buried. He loses every match.' When was the last time I lost a match? And people still have something to say now. So, to me, as long as there's something said, I'm doing what I need to do. But if there's nothing being said, then there's a worry there because people say your name for a reason whether it's good or bad," he said.

One of the notable decisions Triple H took after taking over the WWE creative was to give Austin Theory his first name back. The star was called just Theory during his storyline with Vince McMahon.

