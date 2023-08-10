Top WWE SmackDown star addresses rumors of getting buried by Triple H

United States Champion Austin Theory recently addressed the rumors suggesting he was getting buried by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

In 2021, Theory was drafted to Monday Night RAW. He then became Vince McMahon's on-screen protege, receiving a significant push on the red brand. However, when the Chairman retired in July 2022, the 26-year-old went on a losing streak that lasted nearly two months. Many fans believed, at the time, that Theory was being buried by the new Head of Creative, Triple H.

During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory referred to these speculations while addressing his evolvement in WWE:

"We all know on the internet it's tomorrow you can be the greatest thing in the world and the next day you could suck. You know, I remember a time that the internet said, 'man, this guy, he's getting buried. He loses every match.' When's the last time I lost a match? And people still have something to say now. So, to me, as long as there's something said, I'm doing what I need to do. But if there's nothing being said, then there's a worry there because people say your name for a reason whether it's good or bad," he said. [11:23 - 11:53]

Austin Theory will defend his WWE U.S Title against Santos Escobar

After winning the United States Championship Invitational tournament, Santos Escobar recently became the number-one contender for Austin Theory's championship. During the finals, Rey Mysterio suffered an injury after a suicide dive from his LWO teammate Escobar.

During his interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory called out Escobar for injuring Mysterio and addressed their upcoming clash:

"Well, you know, I thought I had Santos figured out, but, man, he just, you know, did you see what he did to his own family, Rey Mysterio? I mean, that just blows my mind. You know, he injures his own role model, that he says he cares about so much. It's a dangerous man. But, you know, good-guy Theory, he's gonna come in and wipe the mat clean with this guy. So, don't worry. I'm here to save the world again," he said.

