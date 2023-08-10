Top WWE star calls out Santos Escobar for being "dangerous" after "injuring" Rey Mysterio

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recently dubbed Santos Escobar "dangerous."

After qualifying for the United States Championship Invitational tournament finals, Escobar went head-to-head against his role model and LWO leader Rey Mysterio. During the bout, The Master of the 619 suffered a legit injury when the back of his head hit the floor after a suicide dive from his stablemate.

Due to his injury, Mysterio could not continue the match. Hence, Escobar became the new number-one contender for Theory's United States Championship.

In a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory addressed his upcoming match against Escobar. He dubbed the LWO member "dangerous" for "injuring" his role model.

"Well, you know, I thought I had Santos figured out, but, man, he just, you know, did you see what he did to his own family, Rey Mysterio? I mean, that just blows my mind. You know, he injures his own role model, that he says he cares about so much. It's a dangerous man. But, you know, good-guy Theory, he's gonna come in and wipe the mat clean with this guy. So, don't worry. I'm here to save the world again." [6:57 - 7:22]

Austin Theory addressed his match with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Austin Theory challenged his childhood hero, John Cena, to a United States Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39. The SmackDown star defeated The Cenation Leader to retain his title.

During his interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory opened up about facing Cena, dubbing it "a cool moment."

"You know, that whole moment was a full-circle moment because, you know, anybody that knows my past knows that John Cena was always that motivation for me and that inspiration to become a WWE Superstar. And to finally have that moment in the ring with him, me being on one end and him being on the other, and us disagreeing and leading to that match. Man, there's no better place getting to do that in front of my entire family in Los Angeles in the ring with John Cena. That was a really cool moment." [03:48 - 4:26]

