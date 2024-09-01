Triple H is the reason why 4-time WWE champion didn't reach his full potential, says veteran, before leaving for AEW

A four-time WWE champion recently left the promotion to join AEW. A wrestling veteran claimed the 35-year-old star failed to reach his full potential in the Stamford-based company because of Triple H.

Ricochet spent nearly six years in WWE and held multiple titles, including the Intercontinental and the United States Championships. However, he was never considered one of the company's top stars. He recently left the Stamford-based company after his contract expired, and joined AEW. He debuted in Tony Khan's promotion at All In London on August 25.

While addressing Ricochet's move to AEW on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed Triple H was one of the reasons why the high-flyer never became a top WWE Superstar. The former Interim RAW General Manager stated that The Game is not a fan of Ricochet's wrestling style.

"I believe part of the reason he didn't make it in the WWE to the levels that a lot of people thought he would, Tommy, is because when you have Triple H who's the head guy and Triple H was always, his style was always storytelling, it was always hard matches that you really sell, the hair and all that. That was not Ricochet's style. It's a high spot after a high spot after a high spot. And I think, for at least Triple H, and he's the end-all-be-all, he just doesn't like that style on a major superstar," he said. [9:07 - 9:38]

Ricochet commented on his decision to leave WWE for AEW

After making his AEW debut, Ricochet addressed his decision to leave the Stamford-based company to join Tony Khan's promotion in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The 35-year-old stated it was a big decision to leave WWE after spending six years in the promotion, recalling the wonderful memories he left behind. However, he pointed out he wasn't averse to change in life and backed his decision to sign with the Jacksonville-based company.

"It was definitely a big decision, but honestly, yes and no. Obviously, yes it was hard because it's a place I've been for the last six years. I've met. I got some really good connections, some friends, and some good memories there. So it was definitely hard. But at the same time, no, it wasn't because I am a person who has always changed. I've always done stuff, so that's something that I was looking forward to," he said.

Ricochet added that he felt the AEW product was fun and wanted to be part of it. It would be interesting to see if the high-flyer will find more success in Tony Khan's promotion, especially with his style of wrestling being appreciated by the President.

