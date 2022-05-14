Triple H is the reason for a top RAW star to sign with WWE

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens talks about signing with the company because of Triple H.

Triple H became the head of the black and gold brand after its relaunch. Hunter brought in several top independent stars to NXT, which allowed the brand to make its mark. One of those stars was Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter signed with WWE and quickly worked his way to the top. After years of working on the main roster, Owens opened up on how grateful he is to Triple H. Speaking to talkSPORT, Owens had this to say about The King of Kings:

“I wouldn’t be here without him,” Owens started. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career." [H/T - talkSPORT]

The 38-year-old also spoke about Hunter's retirement at WrestleMania 38.

“I think I echo what everyone has said: It’s very unfortunate in the way he didn’t get to retire in the ring, but he made the right decision for himself and his family. So that’s the right decision, it’s a good decision.” [H/T - talkSPORT]

It's safe to say The Game knew about the stars he wanted to sign for NXT, which made the brand a global name. Hunter officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38.

Kevin Owens on facing Triple H at WrestleMania

After a brief period of using his golden shovel, the former 14-time world champion began working to put over the upcoming stars. Most of it occurred at WrestleMania, where he lost to the likes of Batisita, John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

After HHH helped Owens win the Universal Championship, a match between the two seemed very likely to happen at a future WrestleMania. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Owens spoke on whether he would face The Cerebral Assassin at The Showcase of Immortals:

“Selfishly, I wish I would of had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before.I think we both assumed that eventually it’s going to happen. Obviously that won’t be able to happen but in the grand scheme of things, who cares, ya know? [H/T - talkSPORT]

Hunter has stated a new chapter in his life after the life-threatening cardiac issues that put him on the shelf last year. Meanwhile, Owens is feuding with Elias' younger brother Ezekiel on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Triple H return in any other capacity on WWE programming? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

