Triple H receives major praise from veteran WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has received praise from stars and fans alike since he became the wrestling promotion's Head of Creative. In a recent interview, Former Divas Champion Natalya spoke highly of The Game.

The former Hart Dynasty member has been with the Stamford-based company since 2007. She inked a new deal with the global juggernaut in June last year. Speaking during an interview on Ring the Belle, Natalya pointed out she had some great conversations with Hunter when she was re-signing with the company.

The veteran added that the former world champion is more focused on storytelling and finding the right moments for everyone. She further praised the way he books the shows.

"Well, when I was signing my new deal with WWE in June of last year, I had some really great conversations, especially with Triple H. The thing with Triple H is that he’s really, really big on storytelling, and he’s really big on finding the right moments for everyone. Not just the women of WWE, but the men of WWE too. If you look at the way he books PLEs and you look at the way he books our shows, it's everything I feel like there is a rhyme and a reason. It’s very very strategic," Natalya said. [From 3:06 to 3:36]

Natalya added that she is more focused on being part of compelling stories than on her win-loss record.

"My goal, and I’ve expressed this to everybody that I work with, especially the powers that be, is to be part of fun stories. For me, it’s not so much about winning and losing matches, as it is about being a part of stories," she added. [From 3:37 to 3:50]

Triple H to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame once again

Triple H has been among the most popular names in professional wrestling for years. The 55-year-old has several titles and accolades against his name, including a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The multi-time WWE Champion received the honor in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X. Earlier this year, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker revealed that Triple H will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Hunter will join an elite list of stars to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. He will become only the tenth man in history to do so.

