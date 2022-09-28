“It just never panned out”- Triple H regrets not being able to feud with legendary WWE Superstar

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H mentioned not being able to feud with Rey Mysterio as one of the biggest regrets of his career.

While the two were together in WWE for a long time, their paths never crossed as they were on different brands the majority of the time. While Rey is still an active wrestler, Hunter decided to hang up his boots this year due to health reasons. He officially announced his retirement from pro wrestling at WrestleMania earlier this year.

During a recent interview with LadBible, Hunter revealed that he always wanted to have a prolonged feud with the WWE legend but it never panned out:

“I’ve thrown it out there a lot over the years of like, ‘Hey, what if Rey and I did something,’ But he was always on SmackDown [while] I was on Raw or vice versa. It just never panned out but he’s always a guy that I always thought ‘Man, I would have loved to have gone and done something big with him.'” (h/t- sescoops)

The Rock approached Triple H for a match at WWE WrestleMania

Triple H is one of the greatest stars to have stepped inside the squared circle. His illustrious career spanned over 20 years where he went up against some of the biggest WWE stars and won multiple championships.

However, The Game's dream of facing The Rock at the Show of Shows couldn't come to fruition. While the duo were eager to lock horns at the Show of Shows, the match couldn't take place due to The Great One's busy schedule.

During the same interview, Triple H revealed that The Rock was interested in one final showdown between the two and even approached him for a match:

"He came to me and was like, 'Hey dude, I got one more in me. I wanna do it with you. I want you and I to have that WrestleMania moment and let's do it at WrestleMania.' It turned out that it was for the following year," Triple H said. "So we had done this video for it and we were ready to go for it and somewhere along the time of that year, his movie career sort of changed. He was like, 'Oh man, I'm not gonnna be able to do this, the timing just doesn't work out right and I can't pass up this other opportunity.' No problem. But that's really where we were headed."

The seeds for a feud between the two were planted at WrestleMania 31. The Rock came down to the ring with Ronda Rousey to take down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. However, WWE couldn't follow up on the altercation due to The Great One's busy schedule.

