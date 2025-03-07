Triple H rejected injured star from becoming a WWE General Manager, says ex-top name; reveals why

Triple H rejected a star from becoming a general manager in WWE while she was injured. The FORMER TOP NAME has spoken about it.

Sonya Deville is no stranger to being a General Manager. In 2020, after losing to Mandy Rose in a Loser Leaves WWE match, she became an authority figure and worked with Adam Pearce as his assistant. When she suffered an injury in 2023, Deville revealed that while speaking to Ariel Helwani, she approached Triple H and suggested that she return to her role as a General Manager, given that she was out with an ACL injury.

However, Triple H rejected the idea.

“I pitched it. I did pitch it. Hunter was like, ‘No.’ He kind of said it’s not a role for active wrestlers. Let it be a role for people who are not actively on the card," she said.

Deville admitted that she loved working as an authority figure. She talked about how she wanted to return to it and felt it had been a hit when she'd worked in her previous role.

"I kind of wanted to go back there. It’s easy heat. You’re in a position of power, you’re not supposed to be in a position of power because you’re a wrestler, but you are and you can use it to abuse the roster... I loved it. I wanted to go back and do it. I think it was a hit when I was in it. I wanted to see that again.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Sonya Deville recently left WWE after her contract not being renewed by Triple H and upper management

Sonya Deville was let go by WWE. Her contract was not renewed, and she left after it expired.

Now that she has left the company, her future is up in the air as she is considering a role in MMA and whether she would shift there from wrestling.

"I think the chances of me continuing my wrestling career and the chances of me reigniting my MMA career are about the same right now," Deville said. "I'm in this stage of my life right now where everything is going to be based on what I want and feel inside. It's not [going to be] for any other reason. So, yeah, wherever my passion is strongest is where I'm going to go," she added.

The coming months will reveal what's next for Deville after she departs from WWE.

