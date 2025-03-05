Sonya Deville reveals career plans following WWE exit

Sonya Deville recently departed from WWE. She may also be done with professional wrestling.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonya Deville opened up about her current frame of mind regarding her career. She believes the chances of her returning to wrestling and MMA are equal. However, she does not want to rush things as there are other important things she has going on in her life.

Deville, 31, said her wife and two children are her primary focus. She expressed interest in mixed martial arts but noted that her wife would not be happy if she decided to step back in the octagon:

"I think the chances of me continuing my wrestling career and the chances of me reigniting my MMA career are about the same right now," Deville said. "I'm in this stage of my life right now where everything is going to be based on what I want and feel inside. It's not [going to be] for any other reason. So, yeah, wherever my passion is strongest is where I'm going to go," she added. [From 42:36 to 43:21]

Sonya also revealed she does not consume WWE content right now as there is no rhyme or reason to do so. Deville feels she needs to reinvigorate after an exhausting couple of years in the pro-wrestling business.

Sonya Deville briefly touched upon John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena turning on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shocked everyone, including those in the company's locker room.

Be that as it may, Sonya Deville claims it did not surprise her as everything Cena does during his farewell tour has to be "outlandish." She expressed her love for John and admitted that while she did not watch the entire segment, she did catch a glimpse through some social media reels and memes:

"No [I was not surprised]. I am not going to be surprised by anything that happens on his [Cena's] last year. I feel like, it's got to be big and it's got to be surprises, and it's got to be outlandish," Deville said.

During her WWE tenure, Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championship once alongside Chelsea Green on RAW in the fall of 2023. Unfortunately, she got sidelined due to injury shortly after.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

