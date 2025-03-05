Former WWE champion was not "surprised" with John Cena joining the dark side; reveals why!

A former WWE Superstar recently shared her honest thoughts on John Cena's mind-boggling heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE. With the entire wrestling world shocked by The Cenation Leader's actions, Sonya Deville revealed why she wasn't surprised by the industry-shaking moment.

The Pride Fighter departed the Stamford-based company last month. Over two weeks ago, Sonya Deville disclosed that she was in talks with the promotion regarding agreed-upon contract terms. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was informed that her contract would not be renewed.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, The Jersey Devil disclosed that, following her departure from the Sports Entertainment giant, she has compartmentalized herself from watching the WWE product. However, when asked if she was "surprised" to see The Franchise Player turn heel and attack Cody Rhodes, Sonya Deville explained why she was not.

The former Pure Fusion Collective member stated that she was not surprised, as she always believed that Cena's Farewell Tour would contain major, shocking, and over-the-top events.

"No [I was not surprised]. I am not going to be surprised by anything that happens on his [Cena's] last year. I feel like, it's got to be big and it's got to be surprises, and it's got to be outlandish," Deville said. [From 40:57 to 41:07]

You can view the full interview below:

A WWE official reflects on John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber

Robert Stone recently shared his views on The Cenation Leader's major heel alliance with The Rock. He spoke about this during his appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

The WWE NXT Assistant General Manager revealed that he showed his wife, who is not the biggest wrestling fan, footage of John Cena's heel turn. Even she acknowledged its impact, much to the surprise of Robert Stone, who felt it was a game-changing moment.

"My wife, she's not the biggest wrestling fan; I even ran up and told her. The clip was on X after, and I showed her, and I'm like, 'You got to see this. Unbelievable, what just happened. This is going to change the game,' and even she was like, 'Wow, that's cool!' I was shocked," Stone said.

John Cena is now set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be exciting to see if The Franchise Player goes to any extent with help from The Final Boss to become the record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

