WWE official showed his wife a clip of John Cena's seismic heel turn; both were left stunned

Former WWE Champion John Cena's nasty heel turn at the Elimination Chamber has left everyone reeling. Among others, NXT Assistant General Robert Stone recently shared his reaction to the moment that changed the wrestling world.

Betraying Cody Rhodes, The Franchise Player 'sold his soul' to The Rock on March 1st at the Rogers Centre. The two Hollywood stars, alongside Travis Scott, left no stone unturned in giving the current face of the company a vicious beatdown.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Robert Stone stated he was caught off guard by The Cenation Leader's heel turn at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada. He was so taken aback that he presented the clip to his wife, who typically doesn't follow wrestling. The 41-year-old WWE official believed the moment was game-changing, and his wife agreed that it was impressive.

"When I watched that PLE [Elimination Chamber], I'm still watching and reacting like, 'Man, I didn't think about [John Cena's heel turn] that.' That just happened. How cool [was that]. My wife - she's not the biggest wrestling fan; I even ran up and told her. The clip was on X [fka Twitter] after, and I showed her and I'm like, 'You got to see this. Unbelievable, what just happened. This is going to change the game,' and even she was like, 'Wow, that's cool.' I was shocked," Stone said. [From 12:18 - 12:41]

You can watch the full interview below:

WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes

Following a brutal assault by John Cena, The Final Boss, and Travis Scott, The American Nightmare was left bloodied and unconscious. He was later escorted backstage by Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee, and Michael Cole after regaining awareness.

Meanwhile, on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he loved the unexpected heel turn of the 47-year-old WWE legend on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

"I loved it, man! It's just what wrestling is. When you think you figured it out, they throw you another curveball, like, this one right here, everybody [saying] John Cena's going to come back and win the title. That's what everybody was thinking about. John Cena’s going to win the Chamber and go on and break the record. I think that's the story, not John Cena turning heel to actually get that accomplished," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see how the storyline unfolds regarding John Cena's heel turn, leading up to his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit the Battleground Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

