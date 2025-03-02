[WATCH] Cody Rhodes leaves in disbelief after shocking heel turn and attack from John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Time stood still at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock, heading into WrestleMania 41. After the attack, the company released exclusive footage of The American Nightmare regaining consciousness and leaving the ring in disbelief.

Last month, The Rock presented Cody Rhodes with an unprecedented offer - he desired Rhodes' soul in return for fame and power as The Final Boss' champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, no one expected or predicted the event's outcome in Toronto. In the show's final act, Cody Rhodes refused The Rock's offer and hugged John Cena, who had just won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Unfortunately, The Final Boss was one step ahead.

The Leader of The Cenation turned on Cody Rhodes and attacked him. After beating down the champion, the trio of Johnson, Cena, and Travis Scott left the ring. Later, WWE released exclusive footage of The American Nightmare regaining consciousness following John Cena's heel turn and attack, leaving the ring in disbelief.

Triple H reacts to John Cena's heel turn on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Triple H has been the creative mastermind behind the revival and new era of WWE since 2022. The Game has curated several storylines and made it his focus to improve the product in the long run under his creative regime. However, The Cerebral Assassin was equally shocked by John Cena's actions.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Conference, a reporter asked The Game how he felt when The Leader of Centaion sold his soul to The Final Boss and turned on Cody Rhodes. The 14-time WWE World Champion stated he kind of saw it a month ago when he announced his entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble... He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it," Hunter said.

It'll be an interesting Road to WrestleMania 41, now that Cena has finally turned heel.

