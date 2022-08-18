Former champion addresses claim that Triple H removed controversial ban imposed by WWE's previous management 

Current WWE star Drew Gulak recently commented on Triple H possibly enabling company talent to stream on Twitch again.

In 2020, under the credence of Vince McMahon, WWE seemingly sent out a memo restricting talent from streaming on the popular platform. However, with McMahon now retired, the aforementioned ban appears to be a thing of the past.

During a recent live stream on Twitch, former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak opened up about the promotion's current take on the ban situation. Meanwhile, he also sent out a tweet thanking The Game for seemingly allowing performers to return to the streaming platform.

"No. I actually don't really know," Gulak said. "The company's stance is still the same. It's fine. Everybody is fine. That's the stance. We're all good. I don't know why y'all make that stuff up." (H/T Comic Book)

Drew Gulak @DrewGulak

twitch.tv/DrewGulak?sr=a Yes, I am streaming on Twitch again. Thank you, Papa H! Also my cousin is here with me still and he insisted... please come ask him questions. Yes, I am streaming on Twitch again. Thank you, Papa H! Also my cousin is here with me still and he insisted... please come ask him questions. 😁twitch.tv/DrewGulak?sr=a

Triple H has made several backstage changes since taking over as the company's head of creative, including allowing the use of certain previously banned terms on the company's programming.

WWE veteran comments on Triple H as head of creative

Since McMahon's retirement, the Stamford-based promotion has underwent a significant corporate makeover. While Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as the co-CEOs, Hunter has assumed the charge of creative services.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE star Tom Prichard gave his thoughts on how The Game is faring in the proverbial hot seat.

"So far so good. I hope they do great, I really mean that. Hunter's an old school guy, no animosity towards anybody. You don't know what it's like till you go out and you miss it and you go, 'I get it'. You're supposed to do what you do and it's business and it's corporate. I've heard that they're already used terms likes 'wrestling' and 'wrestlers' and things like that and 'belts' again. So, he's making these changes slowly but surely, it's only been what two weeks, one week, whatever it has. He's a smart guy, he loves the business, he knows the business." (H/T Sportskeeda)

In addition to the aforementioned changes, Triple H has looked to bring back numerous previously released superstars, including Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis. Fans will have to wait and see if The Game has more surprises up his sleeve.

