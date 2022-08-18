"No animosity towards anybody" - WWE veteran provides honest opinion on Triple H taking over the creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dr. Tom Prichard recently gave his take on Triple H becoming the company's Head of Creative.

The WWE product has seen a tremendous shift ever since The Game took the reins creatively. Fans have seen the return of various stars including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bourdeaux as well as an improvement in the direction of other stars on the roster who may have been overlooked previously.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former WWF Tag Team Champion sent his best wishes to The Game in his new venture. He also discussed how superstars are now allowed to use terms such as "wrestling" and "belts".

"So far so good. I hope they do great, I really mean that. Hunter's an old school guy, no animosity towards anybody. You don't know what it's like till you go out and you miss it and you go, 'I get it'. You're supposed to do what you do and it's business and it's corporate. I've heard that they're already used terms likes 'wrestling' and 'wrestlers' and things like that and 'belts' again. So, he's making these changes slowly but surely, it's only been what two weeks, one week, whatever it has. He's a smart guy, he loves the business, he knows the business," said Prichard. [31:20-32:06]"

Dr. Tom Prichard also gave his take on him possibly being invited to WWE's Hall of Fame

During the same conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dr. Tom Prichard was asked if he would be interested in inducting his brother, Bruce Prichard, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In response, Tom said that he would definitely be up for it but thinks that WWE wouldn't invite him. He said:

"Yeah, well, I would but I got news for you. I don't think I'm going to be asked be anywhere near the Hall of Fame, anytime soon. But yeah, I would love to, sure. Well, I think times are changing and I think the people in charge don't really give a damn. That's why I say that."

Tom Prichard is a former WWF Tag Team Champion and had a successful career as a wrestler in various independent promotions.

