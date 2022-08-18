"Don't think I'm going to be asked be anywhere near" - Dr. Tom Prichard comments on his issues with WWE, why he might not be invited to the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Tom Prichard has claimed that he might not be invited to the company's Hall of Fame ceremonies anytime soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Prichard claimed was asked if he would induct Brother Love into WWE's Hall of Fame.

In response, the former tag team champion stated that he would love to but believes that it won't happen anytime soon.

"Yeah, well, I would but I got news for you. I don't think I'm going to be asked be anywhere near the Hall of Fame, anytime soon. But yeah, I would love to, sure," said Prichard. [23:10-23:21]

Additionally, Prichard noted that times have changed and that the people in charge of WWE might not seem to care.

"Well, I think times are changing and I think the people in charge don't really give a damn. That's why I say that," added Prichard. [23:25-23:34]

Tom Prichard recently gave his take on Ric Flair getting dehydrated during his last match

Ric Flair recently competed in his final match when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

The duo of Flair and Idolo ended up winning the bout but reports later suggested that The Nature Boy was seemingly dehydrated during his final match.

Speaking on the same topic on UnSKripted, Tom Prichard admitted that nobody wanted to see Flair get hurt in his final match. He said:

"Nobody wanted to see Ric get hurt. Nobody wanted to see that unfold before our eyes. But at the same time, I thought back and forth too. I was on the fence and I didn't know how to feel about it in the beginning because Ric had been through so much personally and professionally. Then I got to thinking. Who else could do this but Ric Flair?"

Flair is a WWE veteran who has previously shared the ring with numerous legends of the company. He is currently working alongside his son-in-law, occasionally accompanying him during his matches outside of AEW.

