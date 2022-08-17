"Nobody wanted to see that" – WWE veteran reasons why Ric Flair went through with his last match (Exclusive)

WWE legend Dr. Tom Prichard recently spoke about Ric Flair getting dehydrated during his last match.

The two-time Hall of Famer had his last match on July 31st at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to go up against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. While Flair and Andrade won the match, the Nature Boy suffered severe dehydration and passed out twice during the bout.

Speaking on the UnSKripted podcast this week, Prichard mentioned that he was unsure whether Ric should have stepped into the ring once again. He detailed that no one wanted to see the legend undergo that sort of physical stress inside the squared circle.

"Nobody wanted to see Ric get hurt. Nobody wanted to see that unfold before our eyes. But at the same time, I thought back and forth too. I was on the fence and I didn't know how to feel about it in the beginning because Ric had been through so much personally and professionally. Then I got to thinking. Who else could do this but Ric Flair?"

He also spoke about Flair wanting to leave a lasting legacy for his fans and everyone that loves the wrestling business.

"There is only one Ric Flair. When Biddy Rogers was there, he was the Nature Boy. But Buddy's gone and Ric picked up the legacy. And I really felt that if that's the way Ric wants to go out, more power to him," Prichard said. (From 14:42 - 15:44)

Ric Flair had a run in with Carlos Colon days after his last match

The 16-time World Champion was in Puerto Rico to support his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in his match against Carlito at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show.

The wrestling legend tried to interfere in the matchup but this did not sit well with another WWE Hall of Famer, Carlos Colon. The two men had a scuffle just six days after Flair's last match where Colon managed to land some shots on the Nature Boy.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! https://t.co/4nM1NpaEIE

