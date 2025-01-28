Triple H was replaced by huge name backstage on WWE RAW, as per Hall of Famer

Triple H is currently one of the biggest names in WWE backstage, given his role as the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative. He makes the creative decisions that take the company forward. Heading into WrestleMania, he was replaced on an occasion backstage, and a Hall of Famer has revealed what happened.

JBL, aka John Bradshaw Layfield, was backstage on RAW recently. The WWE Hall of Famer has now talked about his experience being backstage on the Something to Wrestle podcast (h/t Fightful). The star has revealed that neither Triple H nor Nick Khan were present for that show backstage when he was there. As a result, he was replaced by Bruce Prichard.

JBL said that he had not been backstage long enough to see what the vibe was. However, Triple H and Nick Khan were both absent from the show, and thus, Bruce Prichard was running the event.

Prichard stepped up to replace Triple H for the show.

JBL on how RAW was different without Vince McMahon backstage under Triple H's WWE

JBL went on to talk about the feel of the show, saying how it was different from an episode of RAW run by Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer was more used to what Vince McMahon did and admitted that he missed it, saying he enjoyed the hectic feel of the shows when McMahon was there. However, without him, everything was more organized.

“Vince was almost constantly rewriting the show all the way up to the last minute. Now, they’re…I don’t know about more organized, I guess that is the correct way to say it. They had the show written, they don’t rewrite it. People are just getting ready for the show. It’s a different feel. I liked the hectic of rewriting the show also because it was kind of fun [laughs], but it’s just a different feel. It feels looser, guys act like they’re having a great time. Not like they didn’t during my day, but it just feels different, and I think in a good way, a real good way," he said.

It remains to be seen if JBL returns to the ring again.

