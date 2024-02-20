Triple H being replaced as WWE head of creative by 49-year-old veteran because of The Rock would be good, says veteran

Triple H has been WWE's head of creative ever since Vince McMahon left the position. After McMahon's initial retirement in 2022, The Game has been in charge of the company's booking department. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes it could be set to change with Brian Gewirtz possibly replacing The Game.

The Brahma Bull recently returned to the company as a board member and as an on-screen personality. However, he seemingly did not come back alone. PWInsider reported that former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has also returned and will represent The Great One in the creative team.

Eric Bischoff recently said on 83 Weeks that The Rock might still hold a grudge against The Game because of their alleged locker room heat 25 years ago. He added that the 49-year-old Gewirtz was a creative genius, and if he headed WWE creative instead of Triple H, it wouldn't be a bad decision:

''Hey, who's currently running creative? That's Hunter, but if it's Brian, I don't think that's a bad thing. I'm not anti-Hunter. I think what he's done is fantastic. I don't want to see Hunter squeezed out. I want to be clear about that. But Brian, man, my goodness, the idea that he's back is nothing other than a positive,'' said Bischoff. (02:02:27 - 02:03:14)

The Rock will reportedly not face Triple H

Following Triple H's verbal jabs at Rocky on SmackDown a few weeks back, rumors started swirling about a potential match between the two legends. Reports went as far as suggesting that they filmed a promo video to tease their potential showdown. However, PWInsider has mentioned that this is not the case.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated that The Rock would not be facing The Game at WrestleMania 40 or in the future due to the latter's heart issue. The reports about the two filming a teaser for a potential match were untrue.

