The Rock not expected to wrestle 14-time WWE Champion - Reports

The Rock is expected to work at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, but it's not clear who his opponent will be. A former rival and a 14-time WWE champion is not expected to come out of retirement and face him despite recent rumors.

There seems to be a power struggle going on between Triple H and The Rock for authority heading into the biggest event of the Year. Hunter confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

After Triple H took shots at Rocky last week on SmackDown, there were rumors about the two legends facing each other in a match. There were even reports about them filming a promo video to tease their potential encounter.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, The Rock won't be wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania 40 or ever. The reports about the two filming a tease of a potential match are not true due to Hunter's heart condition.

For those who don't know or remember, The Cerebral Assassin had to retire after suffering a heart issue in September 2021. He made it official at the start of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 when he left his boots in the ring, a gesture commonly done for retiring wrestlers.

The Rock confirms heel turn after responding to journalist on social media

When The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, some fans argued that he turned heel and aligned himself with The Bloodline. There were still a few members of the WWE Universe who wouldn't believe it until Rocky himself confirmed his heel turn.

In response to Nick Sortor, who made a false claim about the WWE legend and his Maui fundraising, Rocky explained that he was playing a bad guy or a "heel" in a storyline for entertainment purposes. He wrote:

"This moment you're referring to is from our WWE press conference this past Thursday where I turned "heel" - wrestling parlance for bad guy. I'm playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It's what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it."

The Rock has embraced villainy on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for its fans as The Show of Shows inches ever closer.

