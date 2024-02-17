Triple H shares message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H has a message for his followers on social media ahead of tonight's highly anticipated episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tonight's episode will see The Rock and Roman Reigns finally comment on what transpired at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference over a week ago. Seth Rollins has already expressed his support for Cody Rhodes, who will challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H is even at the crosshairs of The Rock, who threatened him after the press conference if he doesn't "handle" the Rhodes problem. The former in-ring rivals are now in what could be a power struggle, considering Rock is a TKO board member, and Hunter is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Before a potentially heated conversation later tonight, Triple H is doing other things for the company. He continued to promote the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He also shared a few images from the exhibit, including a big Stone Cold Steve Austin skull, worn ring gear from Cody Rhodes and John Cena, The Undertaker Graveyard Escape, and a hall of WWE Championship titles.

"A few more glimpses around the incredible WWE Experience, now open at Riyadh Boulevard City," Triple H wrote.

The WWE Experience is the first of its kind in the world. It finally opened on Friday in Boulevard City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition to the features already shared by WWE, the WWE Experience also has a special store that houses exclusive merchandise that can't be purchased anywhere else.

What did Triple H say last week about The Rock?

Triple H was not backing down from The Rock last week on WWE SmackDown. He came out to open the show and confirmed that the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I really don't care where you sit," Hunter said. "There's one thing abundantly clear here: whether people like them or they don't like them, the answers come from one place and one place only, and right now, you are looking at him."

The Rock wanted to main-event WrestleMania 40 and face Roman Reigns. However, Cody Rhodes used his Royal Rumble win to take back his spot at The Show of Shows.

