The Rock to give Triple H an ultimatum on WWE SmackDown? Exploring what can happen in Salt Lake City tonight

The Rock and Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown tonight and they may have an ultimatum planned for Triple H.

At the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event, The Rock was visibly upset when Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for the Show of Shows. After the heated segment, The Great One had a heated argument with Triple H, demanding him to fix things. Hunter then appeared on WWE SmackDown and ensured fans that only he could make decisions in WWE.

After listening to the shots fired at him last week, The People's Champion may not sit quietly. He could use his power as a TKO board member to give The Game a final chance to change the main event match at WWE WrestleMania 40. He could also take several shots at Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the show.

While The King of Kings sounded confident last week, he may feel threatened to lose his job as a consequence of his defiance. He may take Cody's side and risk his job to protect the main event of the company's biggest show. The story could go either way.

While the scenario is intriguing, it is just a speculation for now, and the truth will reveal itself on WWE SmackDown.

Triple H reportedly had different plans involving Cody Rhodes and The Rock on WWE SmackDown for Road to WrestleMania 40

While what happened at the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event was loved by the fans, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plans were different.

According to the report, Triple H had plans for The Bloodline to injure Cody Rhodes on the February 2 edition of WWE SmackDown, leading to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns being announced for The Show of Shows. The final payoff would eventually see Cody Rhodes become the new champion, but it may not have happened at WrestleMania 40.

