Triple H's complicated plan for the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns storyline - Reports

There has been a new update on how Triple H reportedly had to deal with the convoluted WrestleMania situation involving Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. The latest report reveals a big sense of confusion in how things would have played out.

Fans were satisfied after Cody Rhodes officially chose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It appeared as though all the online traction paid off. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a detailed report revealed a complicated situation for The Game as the head of the WWE creative.

The report stated that Triple H had an idea to shoot an injury angle where The Bloodline would take on Cody Rhodes on the February 2 episode of SmackDown - leading to the official announcement of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas.

However, the end result of this story would still be Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, it wasn't specified whether the end of the story would be at WrestleMania. Rhodes' comment on the February 2 episode of SmackDown about the match not being at WrestleMania complicated things in a big way and caused a lot of controversy.

It was noted that the big changes happened after CM Punk got hurt, leaving his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins, without anyone to face. This is where the idea to have Cody Rhodes face Rollins came up - something fans clearly disapproved of despite their love for both superstars.

The report concluded that Triple H's tentative plan was to have Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night 1 and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock on Night 2. When the card was being planned at this stage, the end goal was supposedly to have Cody vs. Reigns post-WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Will there be a power struggle with Triple H and The Rock following the TKO board member role?

The Rock was once supposed to face Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 32, but at that stage in his career, The Great One didn't seem to have the leverage to get back in the ring as his WrestleMania 29 match against John Cena led to injuries that directly affected the filming of the movie Hercules.

Now that The Rock is a board member of TKO, this is something that fans want to see directly played into the storyline - especially now that The Great One actively teases a heel turn if he hasn't officially turned already.

Triple H recently reasserted his authority on SmackDown, which will make it interesting to see whether it ends up in an on-screen power struggle.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE