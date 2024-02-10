CM Punk provides an update on his recovery eight days after surgery

CM Punk had to undergo surgery following a devastating injury. The WWE Superstar recently shared a major update regarding rehab eight days after going under the knife.

On the January 29 edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk made his way to the squared circle to address his unfortunate injury. The Best in The World tore his right tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match while taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre interrupted the former AEW star and revealed that he targeted the latter because he did not want Punk to compete in a world title match at WrestleMania XL. It resulted in a brawl between the two superstars, which ended with The Scottish Warrior attacking his rival's injured arm.

On the latest episode of the red brand, a video package showing CM Punk at a medical facility undergoing surgery to repair his arm was aired. The former WWE Champion claimed his comeback would be the greatest of all time. He is supposed to be out of action for several months.

CM Punk recently took to Instagram stories to share an update eight days after his surgery. The Second City Saint posted two video clips while working out his injured limb as part of the rehab.

Here are the screenshots of the two Instagram stories:

Eric Bischoff shares his take on CM Punk's injury

The Best in The World was beginning to hit his strides after returning to the company after nearly a decade. However, the unfortunate tricep injury was a massive blow to his hopes of heading to WrestleMania.

On a recent edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Punk's injury:

"He had a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him (...) and going through whatever, you know, again (...) I don't know him. I've never had a syllable of conversation with the man," he said.

Bischoff further revealed he felt terrible for the WWE Superstar:

"I don't know what he's made of or what he's like. But to go through this emotional roller coaster that he's been on for the last however long it's been, eight months, 10 months (...) between the craziness at AEW and and coming back to WWE and now? This man (...) I feel bad for him. I really do. I don't know how you couldn't feel bad for him."

With CM Punk set to miss WrestleMania 40 due to injury, it will be interesting to see how long he takes to return to in-ring action. With McIntyre causing the injury and further trying to worsen it, he might be the one to go up against Punk on his return.

