Backstage update on popular NXT Superstar’s future on WWE RAW under Triple H

Triple H may have big plans in store for former NXT Champion Ciampa on WWE RAW.

In the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H returned as the EVP of Talent Relations and assumed creative responsibilities for the promotion last week. The Game had taken some time away from the company after suffering a cardiac event last year.

His impact has already been felt, and it seems he's only getting started. According to a new report from Fightful Select, former NXT Champion Ciampa is set to receive some changes on WWE RAW.

Per Fightful, Triple H wants Ciampa to be put in more matches that showcase his in-ring ability, and that could start on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. There have also been discussions about bringing back Ciampa's NXT theme, but Fightful could not confirm it had been changed.

The report noted that Ciampa has received positive reviews backstage for his willingness to embrace his recent role with The Miz and for his attitude since arriving on WWE RAW. Ciampa's promos with The Miz have reportedly impressed several backstage as well.

Triple H surprises Ciampa at WWE NXT TakeOver

During the "Black and Gold" era of NXT, Ciampa was regarded as one of the best heels in the business and held the championship for 238 days. The Blackheart also had a 2nd run with the title before dropping the belt to Bron Breakker at New Year's Evil 2022.

Ciampa lost to Tony D'Angelo at the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event last April. It was the former NXT Champion's final match on the brand and The Game made a surprise appearance.

Triple H showed up on the entrance ramp following the match and celebrated with Ciampa. Ciampa later admitted that he did not know The Game would appear and that no one has done more for his career than Triple H.

