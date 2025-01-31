Triple H responds to fans calling for one more WWE match

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently responded to fans asking him to get inside the squared circle for one more match. The Game last competed in a bout in 2019.

The 55-year-old appeared on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show ahead of the premium live event. As he was hyping the PLE, the fans in attendance started chanting, “One more match,” to urge the former 14-time World Champion to compete in a wrestling match.

Triple H was quick to respond to the chants. Hunter noted while he believes in giving the fans what they want, no one wants him to get back in the ring at this point.

"Look, look, look. I live for giving you what you want. You don't want that, and neither do we," he said.

The former nine-time WWE Champion officially retired from in-ring action at WrestleMania 38 in the wake of the heart complication he suffered in 2021. Given his condition, Triple H is highly unlikely to come out of his retirement. However, the veteran continues to contribute to WWE as its Chief Content Officer and heads the creative department.

The real-life Paul Levesque was recently announced as the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. It would be his second induction, given he was also inducted into the HOF in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

