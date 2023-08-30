WWE is visibly doing well under Triple H's creative management. He might have settled down in his new role, but Vince Russo recently revealed why The Game must become an on-screen authority figure again for a feud with LA Knight.

Very few WWE stars currently are as over as LA Knight, and fans expect him to be pushed to the moon soon. The 40-year-old star has been booked in a program with The Miz, but Russo wasn't too excited about the storyline.

Instead of offering a generic storyline between two stars, Vince Russo felt it was the perfect opportunity to get Triple H back on TV as a regular character. Russo did not consider Adam Pearce a strong enough personality to be in the spot and explained why it was important for The Game to butt heads with LA Knight.

The former writer said WWE could use the potential story to introduce a new heel under Triple H, reminiscent of how The Game worked with many up-and-comers like Batista, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins, to name a few.

"Bro, there are so few people over that when you have the opportunity to get somebody to the next level, yes, I am pulling Triple H out, dusting him off, blowing off the dust, bro, getting him out there to get LA Knight over. Let Triple H get a heel over!"

Vince Russo clarifies that Triple H doesn't need to get into a physical WWE angle

Given his health issues, expecting Triple H to compete in a wrestling match would be unrealistic. Vince Russo understood why WWE would need to be careful with the retired world champion and stressed that The Game would not even need to throw a single punch.

Russo even explored a storyline arc where the Chief Content Officer has heat with LA Knight, as the latter isn't considered a product of the WWE locker room.

"If it's me and I'm the writer, that's Triple H's role. I'm using Triple H to get over LA Knight. They never have to have a match. I'm using Triple H to get over LA Knight. But again, bro, Triple H came from the same locker room. Does Triple H have heat with LA Knight? You know, you go through that whole song and dance."

Would working with Triple H on TV elevate LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

