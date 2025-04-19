Triple H reveals 69-year-old wrestling legend had a medical incident on the day of the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

Triple H gave a long list of shoutouts to the legends and people who helped him along the way in his career. One of those legends had a medical incident on the day of the Hall of Fame ceremony, but somehow made it.

That legend was none other than the 69-year-old Terry Taylor. The Game revealed that he was supposed to be at the WWE Hall of Fame but couldn't due to a medical incident. However, it was quickly pointed out to him that Terry Taylor was, in fact, there.

In an epic response, Triple H asked him if anything could stop him. Taylor was then shown sitting amongst the audience.

What The Game said about their time together was that Taylor took him under his wing during his early WCW days. When The Game was signed to a contract, Taylor approached him and told him that he could come and train with him at the WCW Power Plant (a very early equivalent of the Performance Center, except in an underground setting).

Triple H also paid an emotional tribute to Dusty Rhodes, with him and Cody tearing up.

The King of Kings left no stone unturned when thanking the people who made it possible for him to learn.

