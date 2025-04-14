Triple H reveals how an accidental moment 590 days ago led to Jey Uso's big push 

Triple H opened up about how one accidental and improvised moment eventually led to the big push that Jey Uso has received in WWE. You might be surprised to learn that one moment in 2023 started it all.

Ad

On the High Performance podcast, Triple H went into detail about how one improvised moment from Payback 2023 (590 days ago) began The YEET movement. During Jey Uso's return, when he was announced as a RAW Superstar for the first time, he lifted his hands in the air, and the crowd went along with him, creating his now iconic entrance.

Triple H explained the entire scenario in detail:

"Jey Uso right now came out of a long storyline with Roman Reigns and sort of became this babyface or good guy of The Bloodline and breaks out on his own, 'Main Event' Jey Uso. The entrance track is very rhythmic. He got up on the turnbuckle where he was doing this thing, very rhythmically going with the music, and the crowd started doing it with him. He came back, and I was like, 'Hey, you did a thing, ' and he wasn't really aware of it. We all started to talk about it, and I was telling him that he was rhythmically bouncing in the corner, and I don't know if you noticed, but the crowd started to do it [the hand gesture]." [19:15-20:14]

Ad

Trending

As time went on, The Game revealed how this entrance set up the big push Jey has received since then:

"This happens over a series of weeks. Go further down that road, what if you started putting your arms into it? Backstage, he would always say this 'YEET' thing, and it became this comic moment between him and his cousin Roman [Reigns]. It just caught on, and we went with the YEET, and he started doing that thing with his hands rhythmically. Now it's become this deal where we bring him out through the crowd, and he will stand in that crowd, and he's doing that thing with his arms, and the entire crowd is doing it with him and singing the lyrics. It has launched him to a different level of stardom. " [20:15-21:05]

Ad

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Triple H essentially confirmed that Jey Uso's entrance was what increased his standing.

Triple H continued, explaining how The YEET movement took off. The Game said that Jey Uso is simply on fire right now, and he's going to be featured in a World Heavyweight Title match against Gunther at WrestleMania.

What was interesting was the fact that Triple H also said that a lot of the success that Jey has achieved is due to the entrance that has become a staple of Monday nights on RAW. He compared it to his own iconic water bottle spit during his entrance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He even mentioned how The Rock's famous finisher, The People's Elbow, started as a joke to make The Undertaker break character. When he was dared to do it on television, The People's Elbow was something that took off, and it's now a very big part of The Rock's character.

Even The King of Kings admitted that it was one of the worst possible finishers, but it came out of an improvised moment. He explained that the ability to improvise was a big part of his creative philosophy.

Ad

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the High Performance podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More