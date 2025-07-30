  • home icon
  Triple H reveals he blocked 5-time WWE World Champion's return a few years ago

Triple H reveals he blocked 5-time WWE World Champion’s return a few years ago

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 10:39 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about how he vetoed return plans for a popular star. The Game was referring to CM Punk's potential return a few years ago.

When Punk walked out of the company in 2014, relations between the two parties turned sour. The Best in the World was adamant that he wouldn't return ever again. Over the years, there were rumors about a comeback, but nothing materialized. Punk finally showed up after almost a decade at Survivor Series 2023.

On a recent clip from WWE Unreal, Triple H recalled a meeting between him and Punk some years ago where there were discussions of a comeback. However, he felt the Straightedge star would still be difficult to work with and scrapped the plan. Hunter mentioned that things changed only after their 2023 conversation, and both men realized a lot had changed.

"I felt like how he communicated with others needed to change. One time when he and I met after he had left, this is years later, where there was a conversation about him coming back. I said, "Still the same dude, won't work." The last time that we met and talked with him, I felt like he honestly was different. It's almost like in the phone call, we both realised, like, he is different. No, I am different. Let's give it a shot." [From 02:14 onwards]
Triple H mentioned he did not trust CM Punk

During the clip, Triple H mentioned that back in the day, he was trying to be the bridge between the office and the stars. However, he felt that CM Punk didn't want his help and, rather, attacked him several times.

Hunter recalled walking out of meetings where he would be irate with Punk. He felt this hostility led to distrust between the two.

"But Punk would never let me assist, and he would sometimes attack me. There would be moments where we'd have a meeting and he'd come at me and I'd be leaving there thinking like, 'This little motherf*cker.' Punk didn't trust me, and I didn't trust Punk."
Thankfully, Hunter and Punk have resolved their issues, leading to the Best in the World having a stellar run with the company as one of its biggest babyfaces.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Prityush Haldar

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

