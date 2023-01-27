Triple H reveals why he changed top WWE Superstar's name under the new regime

Triple H has become one of the most important and influential personalities in the world of professional wrestling since becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE. He recently praised current United States Champion Austin Theory and revealed the reasons behind changing his name under the new regime.

Last year, Triple H gained additional responsibilities in WWE as he became the Chief Content Officer and Head of the Creative Department across all three brands. He made various changes to the show and brought back fan-favorite superstars who were released.

One of the changes that came under his regime was Theory regaining his first name and becoming Austin Theory. Speaking to ESPN, The Game revealed why he felt the need to add Austin back to Theory's in-ring name. Check it out:

"It's a little bit hard to just refer to him as Theory," Triple H said. "And even to me, it was a little awkward when he was announced, like 'Theory!' It's weird. Is that Stone Cold Steve Austin coming in? Is it confusing for fans? I'm of the opinion that if you don't know the difference between Austin Theory and Stone Cold Steve Austin, there's already a problem, right? So, we're fixing the wrong end of the problem." [H/T - ESPN]

It will be interesting to see what new heights Theory will reach under the new regime.

Austin Theory won his second United States Championship under Triple H's new regime

Last year, Austin Theory received special treatment on the main roster as he was handpicked by Vince McMahon and became his protege. He ultimately received a match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee.

He later won his first United States Championship from Finn Balor on an episode of WWE RAW. He went on to have a decent run with the title under the old regime before dropping it to Bobby Lashley.

After the arrival of the new regime, Triple H changed his name back to Austin Theory and continued his pursuit of the United States Championship. However, he lost his Money in the Bank contract to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Theory reached new heights as a heel when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Freakin Rollins to win his second United States Championship at Survivor Series. He recently defeated both Rollins and Lashley in title matches.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's run under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comment section.

