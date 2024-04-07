Triple H reveals what he honestly thought about The Rock's performance at WWE WrestleMania XL

Triple H has shared his honest thoughts on The Rock's performance at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One.

The Final Boss made his in-ring return after eight years at the event. He and his cousin, Roman Reigns, defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event. As a result, tonight's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules." This means it'll be difficult for The American Nightmare to finish his story, as The Tribal Chief's family will be involved in the bout.

During the WrestleMania XL post-show press conference, Triple H commented on The Rock's performance by stating that he was very composed and calm during the match.

"The most impressive thing to me was his composure and his being in the moment and his feel. So I could see him feeling everything that was happening. I could see it resonating in him, and I can see his composure. When you haven't done this for a while and adrenaline hits you and you're in front of all those people, you're zoned in fast. And you move fast with it and you think you're not but you are... He was calm and to be gone that long and be that calm and that composed and that in control, and feel, and let it happen and feel it and digest it and then let it come out of you, there's not many people that can do that," said Hunter. [From 00:41 to 01:33]

Check out the video below:

The Rock comments on possibly wrestling for WWE again after successful WrestleMania return

During the press conference, The Rock was asked whether there was a chance he could have another match in WWE. While The Final Boss didn't go into any specific details, he did hint that it's possible.

"There might be (laughs). I can't elaborate much on that but there might be. I love what I do and I love our business. I was born into our business as you guys know. So, we'll see," The Rock said.

Expand Tweet

Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still a match that many fans want to see. It'll be interesting to see whether the bout takes place next year.

If you use the quotes in this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Rock's performance at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion