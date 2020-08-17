Triple H's entrance is one of the most iconic and often copied entrances in WWE history. Everyone from athletes to fans have spat water into the air in the same way as the game.

Triple H has the best entrance of all time pic.twitter.com/IwBEn4cEEm — prodbylcjxngle 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@CLFlamez) August 9, 2020

However, how did Triple H first come up with his iconic entrance? 'The Game' recently went into details about it in an interview with Sony Sports.

Triple H opens up about his iconic entrance and how it started

During his recent interview with Sony Sports, Triple H was asked about his iconic entrance and how it first started. 'The Game' revealed that that the whole deal with him spitting water into the air first started as defiance against people who said he would never make it. After it got over with fans, Triple H later integrated it into a regular part of his entrance:

You know, it's a funny thing, when I first got to that level and people started referring to me as 'The Game' and I became WWE Champion, there were moments in time when I would come out during my entrance and, in defiance, because people were saying I would never be champion or whatever, so I would hold the title up and I would spit water onto the crowd. It was a defiance thing but it got such a good reaction that it slowly became a part of the entrance on a regular basis where I would kind of stand in a particular light and spray the water up into the air and it just became synonymous with me. As most things do in your career, its something you stumble upon, it gets a reaction, and you just keep it in the mix. It's impressive to see for me, all these years later, I watch sporting events and I see American Football players or baseball players or soccer players or cricket players spraying the water up into the air. It's very humbling and I appreciate it.

During the conversation, Triple H also opened up about the difficulties WWE are facing due to the pandemic.

If any quotes from this interview are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.