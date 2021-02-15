Triple H reveals injury status of WWE Superstars after NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Triple H provided an update on the injury status of WWE Superstars after the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The pay-per-view delivered on all fronts, and Triple H has now revealed that on top of that, there were no injuries at the event.

In the past, several WWE NXT Superstars have been injured during TakeOver PPVs, with Triple H revealing injuries following the events.

This time, however, Triple H was very happy to announce during the post-event media call that this NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day did not result in any injuries — at least as far as he is aware of.

"The last thing that I will say, I believe, barring something that I'm unaware of at this point, I believe we were injury-free tonight. So when you put on the performance that everyone did, that's an amazing statement as well."

Triple H on the importance of Dusty Rhodes to him in WWE

Dusty Rhodes is a legend of the wrestling business and was heavily involved in the early functioning of WWE NXT. He was a part of the development of the brand and helped to mentor and train several wrestlers, with a lot of current top stars remembering the contributions that he made to their careers fondly.

"For me, the Dusty Cup is a very important event. I take it very seriously. I take Dusty's name on it very seriously. He was a creative partner for me here. He was a mentor. He was a lot of things in a lot of ways and I take it very seriously that his name is on that. It wasn't just, 'let's just throw his name on something.' It was something that we talked about a lot. His belief in tag teams and that sort of tournament — it was something we talked about a lot and I put a lot of value in that."

As Triple H went on to say, four separate teams competed for the Dusty Classic Cup at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the first-ever women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament, while MSK won the men's tournament.