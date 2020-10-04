WWE have announced that they will be moving NXT back to the Performance Center from Full Sail University. They have also renamed the Performance Center arena as the Capitol Wrestling Center, and the venue will host NXT events, starting from this weekend's NXT Takeover 31. Triple H, the man behind WWE NXT, has revealed the reason why he decided to move NXT to the Performance Center rather than the ThunderDome.

The ThunderDome at the Amway Center has hosted RAW and SmackDown, as well as a few pay-per-views, but it will not host WWE NXT.

Triple H reveals reason WWE NXT is not moving to the ThunderDome

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Triple H said there were plans for WWE to move NXT to ThunderDome as well, but he was against it. The Game revealed various reasons for moving NXT to the Performance Center:

"Since we have a permanent residence at the Amway Center, there was talk of NXT running there, but I was very resistant to that. Don’t get me wrong, the spectacle of it is awesome. But one of my goals is to make sure NXT has its own feel and vibe. Now we’re ready to make our splash, and when people see what we have created, people will understand why this is the best environment for us.”

He revealed that there will be virtual fans, like in the ThunderDome, while there will be some fans at the venue as well, constituting mostly of fans and friends of the Superstars. Triple H also spoke about the safety precautions that WWE is taking at the Performance Center, which includes testing everyone, social distancing, and the compulsory wearing of maks.

While speaking about the Full Sail University, Triple H revealed that WWE NXT has a good relationship with them and that they will return there in the future. He said that the new venue will help create new stars in WWE NXT, and that the Capitol Wrestling Center offers WWE something different from a technical standpoint, compared to Full Sail University.

The first NXT show that will take place at the new venue is NXT Takeover 31.