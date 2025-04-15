Triple H reveals he once nearly quit WWE because of former IC Champion

Triple H is set to oversee his second WWE WrestleMania as the company's creative head. That being said, in a recent appearance, The Game revealed that he almost quit WWE under Vince McMahon's regime due to a former Intercontinental Champion.

Back in 1997, Triple H and Ahmed Johnson had a notable match in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The match ended with Hunter Hearst Helmsley getting a win over the former IC Champion due to Chyna's interference.

During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast, the 14-time World Champion recounted a frustrating experience where Mr. McMahon booked him in a difficult match with Ahmed Johnson and assigned a poor referee. This situation angered Triple H, leading him to contemplate quitting WWE because he felt his chances of succeeding were being deliberately undermined.

"He [Vince McMahon] put me in a match with a guy who was almost impossible to work with and then gave me the worst referee that we had. I came back, and I went off like, 'Hey, f**k it, if you're going to not allow me to have the chance to succeed then f**k that, I'm out of here' ... I was wrestling a guy who was just terrible ... a guy named Ahmed Johnson. He was terrible. Yeah, he was hurting people," he said. [H/T: GiveMeSport]

Triple H takes a friendly jibe at WWE legend

The King of Kings is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his singles career during WrestleMania 41 weekend. On social media, Shawn Michaels claimed that his best friend and boss, Paul Levesque, was making him induct him into this year's Hall of Fame.

Responding to him on X/Twitter, Triple H claimed that HBK's speech game is better than his social media game.

"Luckily for me, your speech game is better than your social media game."

Fans are excited to see what The Game brings to the table at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

