Triple H reveals his plan for retiring from WWE

Triple H is a massive part of the current form of WWE. Working in a backstage position of authority, Triple H has removed himself from WWE in-ring competition. During his recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Triple H talked about WWE facing AEW, and also revealed his plans for retiring from WWE.

Triple H reveals plans to retire from WWE

Triple H revealed that he was unofficially retired from WWE, but would not say so until he knew that the moment was right, in case there was one more match that he could have.

"Right now, zero. I just feel like there's a moment where you go, 'I'm retired', but you're not. I'd rather just not say it and if the right opportunity comes up that everybody believes is right, and I believe I can do it without it falling apart, me or the match, then okay, I would consider it. I am not at a point where I would say, 'Absolutely not, under any circumstances, but probably not that far off.' The thing for me that's good is I'm so transitioned over and satisfied with the other aspects of my career and my life and everything else, I get as much fun and excitement out of watching others do it and succeed at it."

Talking about retiring from WWE, Triple H mentioned that he was happy in his current role in NXT, where he was getting to work together with Shawn Michaels.

EXCLUSIVE: @TripleH and @ShawnMichaels discuss what defines a visionary and reminisce on everything from #DGenerationX to the emergence of the #NXTUK brand! pic.twitter.com/gexAQcq53v — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018

"So, I always will use this analogy, for me, NXT for me in a way, and even the main roster, watching the guys and the girls because they all come through there, it's the difference between as exciting as your own career is, it's watching your kids succeed at something. It's a different level of passion and excitement and the pride that you feel. While it was exhilarating for you, it's the been there done that side to me. The other side is almost better. I prefer the helping them, whatever aspects we can with that, and giving them the opportunity to go out and shine. One of the coolest aspects of doing this is doing it with your best friend. We sit at the Gorilla Position side by side, Shawn and I like two giddy little kids, jumping up and down because of something that we helped somebody with, or watching somebody succeed."

Triple H also added that if he does not get to step back in the WWE ring, he would not mind.

"If the opportunity does not come for me to step back in the ring, I get asked it a lot. It would not bother me. I would not be like, "Oh, man! I missed those last two years. I should have done it when I could have."