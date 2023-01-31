Triple H reveals the real reason for what makes his first WWE road to WrestleMania booking exciting

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H clearly stated that pressure makes creative bookings exciting for him. This year will mark the first time he will book storylines and matches for WrestleMania 39 since Vince McMahon retired.

Since Paul Levesque took over the wheel creatively, he has brought many WWE Superstars back to the company.

Even at Royal Rumble 2023, wrestling fans witnessed Chelsea Green and Nia Jax returning to the company after being released earlier. The 14-time world champion has boosted TV ratings and provided a sense of freedom and job security for WWE Superstars.

At the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Ryan Satin of FOX Sports asked The Game about what makes booking the road to WrestleMania exciting.

Here's what WWE's Chief Content Officer had to say:

"The pressure is what makes it [booking] exciting. I think for anybody that's performed in this to a certain level, like if you don't love that pressure or if you don't live for that pressure, if you don't walk that, then you gotta struggle in this," The Game said. [0:18 - 0:39]

Triple H cleared the air about The Rock returning to WWE

There have been rumors that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he shared updates on social media, stating that he was preoccupied and had little time to prepare for a wrestling match.

During the same Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, with uncertainty in the pro wrestling world, Triple H was asked about The Rock possibly returning soon.

"There's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he [The Rock] would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards," he said.

Under Triple H's regime, WWE has broken records and made history. Earlier today, the company reported that the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event shattered all-time gate and viewership records at more than $7.7 million.

What did you think of the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes