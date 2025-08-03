Triple H reveals the reason Gunther lost WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

Gunther walked into SummerSlam with hopes of successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. However, he came up short in the match as Punk picked up the victory over him and won the title. During the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, Triple H revealed what he felt was the reason behind The Ring General's loss.
During his match with CM Punk, the champ got thrown over the announce table, hitting his head on the TV monitors. It busted open his head, and the Austrian started bleeding. As he was momentarily blinded by the blood, CM Punk hit back-to-back GTS on The Ring General to win his first world championship in WWE in over 12 years.
Triple H addressed the fans as usual in the SummerSlam post-show conference. While discussing the World Heavyweight Championship match, he highlighted the reason behind Punk winning the title.
"When you have a match like that with a guy like Gunther, you are looking.. To me, if I am inside of Punk's mind, I am just waiting for the opportunity with this guy, makes a mistake or does something, and if I can just survive the onslaught, that is the only shot I've got. Waited for the mistake. When the mistake was made, and Gunther came up a wounded animal, Punk had to capitalize quick, and he did, and it cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship," Triple H explained. [59:44 - 1:00:13]
It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Ring General after his loss at MetLife Stadium.
