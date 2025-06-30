Triple H reveals statue he was gifted ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H revealed a statue he was gifted ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tonight's episode of RAW will be the first show following Night of Champions 2025 this past Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Game took to social media ahead of RAW to reveal a statue he was gifted by the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia.

"A Symbol of Strength, Honor, and Partnership. 1 of 200. Crafted and lined in 24 carat gold. This handcrafted falcon statue is more than just a gift, it is a tribute to a shared journey of excellence, friendship, partnership, and the powerful cultural bridge we continue to build together. In Saudi culture, the falcon represents vision, courage, and prestige. Thank you for the honor @Turki_alalshikh and the @GEA_SA," he wrote.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are scheduled to make a major announcement on tonight's episode of RAW. Trish Stratus has also reportedly been spotted in town ahead of tonight's show, and The New Day will be defending the World Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on WWE RAW as well.

Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H's booking

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how Triple H books WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that The King of Kings and Shawn Michaels did not know how to spot talent with the "it factor" and suggested that they needed to learn from Jeff Jarrett.

"That was probably a Jeff [Jarrett] move, bro. Because like I said, I didn't know anything about him [Ron Killings]. Jeff Jarrett is a good judge of the 'it' factor. I look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels now, and I'm like, do you guys not understand feel or know the 'it' factor? I don't watch NXT, so when someone comes on the [main roster] shows for the first time, I'm seeing them for the first time. I know immediately if they have it or they don't." [From 09:22 to 10:15]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Triple H and WWE's creative team have any surprises planned for tonight's edition of RAW following Night of Champions.

