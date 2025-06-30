8-time WWE champion in town ahead of RAW - Reports

A WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly in town ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW. The show is set to take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in a few hours.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, seven-time WWE Women's Champion and one-time Hardcore Champion Trish Stratus is in Pittsburgh ahead of RAW.

It is also worth noting that the July 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be taped tonight. The creative team reportedly pitched a program featuring the veteran and Tiffany Stratton, heading into the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event.

Trish Stratus returned to in-ring action earlier this year to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She later joined forces with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE Hall of Famer pushes for Trish Stratus to compete with Tiffany Stratton

Speaking in an earlier edition of his Hall of Fame podcast heading into the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Booker T expressed his desire to watch Trish Stratus compete with The Buff Barbie.

The 60-year-old noted that Stratton would gain a lot of knowledge by working with the veteran. Booker T added that it would be great to see the two go at it at least once before Trish Stratus decides to hang up her wrestling boots.

"[Tiffany Straton] is gonna get so much knowledge out of that. To see her too in the ring [against Trish] at least one time. It would be great to see those guys go out and scrap it up at least one time before Trish wraps it up, before we can't see Trish anymore in that ring. If Trish can do it, I say let her go out there and get it done," he said.

Trish Stratus teamed up with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution in 2018. It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has for the veteran heading into the second edition of the all-woman event.

