Trish Stratus to face 25-year-old WWE star "before we can't see Trish anymore," Hall of Famer is convinced

Trish Stratus is set to return to the ring at Elimination Chamber, teaming up with Tifanny Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is convinced that Stratus will continue to wrestle after the event and possibly feud against a 25-year-old star.

Stratus made her in-ring return at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant. She failed to win the match but began appearing on WWE television soon after. She would eventually help Stratton in her feud with Nia Jax, leading to their tag team match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why Tiffany Stratton would benefit from working with Trish Stratus. As they are set to team up on March 1, a feud could happen down the road that will help "Tiffy Time" reach new heights.

"(Tiffany) is gonna get so much knowledge out of that. To see her too in the ring (against Trish) at least one time, it would be great to see those guys go out and scrap it up. At least one time before Trish wraps it up, before we can't see Trish anymore in that ring. If Trish can do it, I say let her go out there and get it done," Booker T said. [4:24 - 4:45]

But in the meantime, Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton need to be on the same page if they want to overcome Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Stratton also needs to be wary of Charlotte Flair, who has gotten the better of her in the past two weeks.

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton get taken out at SmackDown

Last Friday's episode of SmackDown featured Tiffany Stratton facing off against Candice LeRae. Stratton defeated LeRae but was attacked by Nia Jax after the match. LeRae aided her partner in beating up the WWE Women's Champion.

Trish Stratus came out to save Stratton, but The Irresistible Force was too much on the night. Stratus and Stratton ended up getting hit with the Annihilator, leaving them both incapacitated.

Elimination Chamber will take place on March 1 from the Rogers Centre in Ontario, Canada.

