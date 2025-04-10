Triple H reveals WWE's master plan for attracting younger audiences in 2025

Triple H appeared on the National Broadcasters Association show, which is held annually in Las Vegas. He was with WWE President Nick Khan. He revealed the company's master plan to attract younger audiences in 2025 and beyond.

WWE has always been massive on social media, and right now, they have an impressive combined follower count of 275.4 million across platforms like Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The sports entertainment juggernaut has been known to post short clips on social media to garner buzz.

Triple H revealed that this is the master plan that WWE has - to garner a lot of buzz through short clips on social media, which directly translates into higher viewership for their long-form content (such as episodes of RAW and SmackDown). This is the strategy that is being used to attract younger audiences:

“When you’re putting them in clip form on these things, you’re not giving away what we do,” Levesque said. “They’re like trailers, and while people will consume a lot of our content in that manner, we’re actually driving them back to the longer form content as well that they’re already very familiar with, so when you see that clip that’s of a moment that you think, ‘Man, I have to go back and watch that whole thing,’ so it’s a wonderful back and forth, and you can go there and relive those moments at any point in time.” (H/T Barrett Media)

Gunther's meteoric rise on the main roster shouldn't come as a surprise, but he is one of WWE's biggest success stories of the 2020s. While he still had an enjoyable few months under the Vince McMahon regime, things changed for the better in the summer of 2022.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that he was a "Hunter" guy and explained how Triple H helped his career:

"I think the most important thing [Triple H] got to me was how do I have confidence in my potential. Especially in WWE, being from Europe and coming up a totally different way in my wrestling career than most of the people here do. Just to realize that I can be a significant player and don't have to change for that. He always encouraged me to be me and stay true to myself. One of the most important things in my career. He was there to tell me — it's good how you are, and that's what we need, what we want," Gunther said.

Most of Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign happened under Triple H, and his transition into World Heavyweight Champion did as well. There was only a four-month gap between the two title reigns, which means that The Game had likely always planned to make him a World Champion at some point.

