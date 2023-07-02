Triple H reveals WWE Superstar suffered an injury at Money in the Bank

Triple H has revealed that a WWE Superstar suffered an injury at Money in the Bank 2023 today in London.

The premium live event took place at the O2 Arena in front of an incredibly lively crowd. Damian Priest shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match to kick off the show, but the night ended with an even bigger shock.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battled The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War to close the show. The Usos won the match, and Jey Uso became the first superstar to pin The Tribal Chief in over three years.

Speaking at the Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H disclosed that a WWE Superstar suffered an injury while walking to the backstage area. The Game jokingly said he would not reveal their name to spare them the embarrassment.

"Happy to say that the only injury tonight was, and I'm not even going to say who it was because I don't want to embarrass them. But the only injury tonight was somebody on their way back from the ring after having done basically nothing, roll their ankle on the walk back. So, wonderfully successful night, and more importantly than that, everybody is healthy," said Triple H.

Triple H praises Logan Paul's performance at WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match today at the premium live event and was impressive once again.

The 28-year-old was unable to win the match, but hit several incredible moves during the show. Ricochet put the popular YouTuber through a table ringside after connecting with a Spanish Fly off the ring apron.

During the press conference following Money in the Bank, Triple H praised Logan Paul and noted that he has no right to be as good as he is this early in his career.

"Logan Paul showing again why I cannot believe he does what he does and is as good as he is. He has no right to be as good as he is this early doing this, but damn it he is. My hat is off to him. He is fearless and when you're looking at a guy like that on the 'Holy crap' moment, hanging with Ricochet on a 'holy crap' level, like you don't even really need to say anything more than that," said Triple H.

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport Scary Moment at #WWEMITB Scary Moment at #WWEMITB when Ricochet hit the Spanish fly on Logan Paul through a table 🚨Scary Moment at #WWEMITB when Ricochet hit the Spanish fly on Logan Paul through a table🚨 #WWEMITB https://t.co/dH8u7ADDoO

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was an incredibly successful show, and every match delivered. Only time will tell when the company will be returning to the United Kingdom for another premium live event.

What was your favorite match of WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes