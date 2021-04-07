Triple H reveals why WWE talent are called “superstars” instead of “wrestlers”

WWE COO Triple H has shed some light on why the company refers to its in-ring talent as "superstars" as opposed to “wrestlers.”

The Game is a multi-time world champion and one of the biggest names in the history of the business. He is also directly responsible for the success of NXT and several WWE stars.

Unlike other wrestling companies, WWE brands itself as a sports entertainment entity rather than professional wrestling, and talents are referred to as superstars instead of wrestlers.

During an interaction with Paul Rabil on his Suiting Up podcast, Triple H explained why that is the case.

"A lot of people play football and I used to use this analogy a lot with talent because they would say, ‘Why can’t we — I’m proud to be a wrestler. Why can’t I say I’m a wrestler?’ It’s not that you’re not a wrestler, but you’re a WWE superstar. Anybody can wrestle. You can wrestle in your backyard and say, ‘I’m a professional wrestler’ but to be a WWE superstar is something different. It’s like saying, ‘I played football. I was in the NFL.’ It’s two different things and I think that branding is important so, there is that weird stigma to it sometimes and you’ll hear me quote Vince [McMahon] a lot but it’s part of one of the things he taught me is also the art of communication. It’s not what you say to people, it’s what they take in from what you say so you gotta know the audience you’re dealing with. If you’re dealing with somebody that’s going to see you, you particularly as if you say, ‘I’m a professional Lacrosse player’ and they go, ‘Okay, jock. Can’t do much else’ or whatever, right? ‘Spent his life in a gym, probably not that educated maybe’ or whatever and you say ‘executive’, it is perceived differently depending on who they are." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The word "wrestler" has been outlawed in WWE for a long time, though it's used occasionally by some stars on TV.

Triple H on Bianca Belair's rise in WWE

Triple H and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair was a star on NXT before moving to the main roster. She went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and is set to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Triple H commented on her rise to the top during an interview with Tampa Bay Times.

"When she came in and tried out for us, I don’t know that she knew necessarily what we were. She came in and was just this crazy stud athlete, and then you see she’s just an amazing person and that charisma shines through. It’s funny. Very shortly after she got with us, I was like, ‘It’s going to take a bit of time for her to learn to do this, but once she does, there’s no ceiling here.’ She’s got every tool. She’s got everything available, is humble, is hungry, and she’s going to be exactly what she’s becoming now, one of the biggest stars we’ve ever seen."

Bianca Belair will make her in-ring WrestleMania debut on Saturday night, and she stated in an interview that she wants her match with Sasha Banks to be the main event of the show.