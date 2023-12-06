"Triple H can't revive your career anymore," "It's time to pack up and leave," - WWE Universe reacts to 5-time champion's current run

Triple H has helped several WWE Superstars on the main roster to find their place in the promotion after being under-utilized by the previous regime. Recently, fans reacted to the five-time champion's current run.

Earlier this year, Triple H brought back the annual WWE Draft after nearly two years, and superstars found a new home and new rivalries along the way. One such star is Shayna Baszler, who returned to Monday Night RAW and won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Ronda Rousey before feuding with her.

Unfortunately, the former NXT Women's Champion's booking is filled with ups and downs since she feuded with the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Recently, fans reacted to Shayna Baszler's recent match against Nia Jax and questioned Triple H's decision behind the poor booking of the Submission Magician.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Shayna Baszler has stacked a couple of singles victories over the past few months, but the fans are confused as to why the management hasn't pushed her into a title feud against the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see what Triple H does next in the women's division.

Shayna Baszler says WWE is in good hands under Triple H's new regime

In 2020, Shayna Baszler officially joined WWE's main roster when she left the former black-and-gold brand and feuded with Becky Lynch for the title. After losing to Lynch, Baszler spent years under Vince McMahon's old regime before Triple H took control.

The bookings and storylines have drastically changed under Hunter's regime, and stars and fans are relatively happier than before. Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Baszler once said that the WWE is in good hands under the new management. Check it out:

"So, we’re in that kind of in between where it’s like, oh, this is gonna be good. And I love what’s going on, where you never know what’s gonna happen now. There’s an overall renewed energy with not just talent and the universe watching, but like production and camera crew people and ring crew people... When you look at NXT black-and-gold and you look at recent weeks, the company’s clearly in good hands."

Recently, Shayna Baszler competed against Nia Jax on an episode of Monday Night RAW and lost. It will be interesting to see how the management utilizes The Submission Magician on the main roster going forward.

