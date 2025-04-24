Triple H, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, are sent an emotional message by Jacob Fatu as the WWE US Champion breaks character

Roman Reigns, Triple H, Jey Uso, and others have all received a message from Jacob Fatu. The star won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania and has now broken character to send a message.

He was recently on the Club 520 podcast, where he talked about his win and a few other things, including what Solo Sikoa told him when he was nervous.

Jacob Fatu talked about how he was brought to WWE. He said that, at the end of the day, no one would have touched him. However, Triple H had brought him in, just like Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He said that the legend was the one who made everything happen.

"Hunter, I'm just so happy to be part of this era right now. Because at the end of the day, nobody could have touched me, though, you know? Hunter made it happen, though. Even with Tama Tonga and New Japan, Tonga Loa, like, man, Hunter's just making everything happen."

He also spoke about Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, saying that the three stars were part of the family and their work had allowed Jacob Fatu to be hired. However, he added that he was not being hired just because he was part of the family; it was just like what Roman Reigns and Jey Uso said: everyone needed to work hard and "grind in the dark" to be rewarded eventually.

"And Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, we're going to keep it 100. My brothers had a lot to do with me getting here. We just ain't family. Jacob didn't just get hired because I'm a part of the family. No bro, you got to put in the work man, just like Roman Reigns says, and Jey Uso says. Grind in the dark. Ain't nobody got to push you right now... just grind in the dark, and everything will come together," Fatu said. (9:33 - 10:19)

It remains to be seen what's next for the star and what storyline he gets involved with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Club 520 and give an HT to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

