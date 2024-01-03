"Triple H has ruined it forever," "The magic is gone for good" - WWE Universe disappointed over major gimmick's recent booking

Triple H's WWE regime has often delivered when it comes to long-term storylines or continuity during weekly television shows. Unfortunately, fans pointed out a massive issue with the new regime's booking when it comes to the booking of a major gimmick match.

Last year, Triple H decided to book Damian Priest and IYO SKY as the winners of their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches in London. The management has gone all in with The Genius of The Sky, as she's now the reigning and defending WWE Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, fans have criticized the new management's booking of the popular gimmick as it had already failed horrendously when Austin Theory had the contract.

Recently, fans reacted to a post on X that discussed the chances of Damian Priest having a successful cash-in and how Triple H has fumbled with the stipulation.

Fans want to see a successful Men's Money in the Bank cash in and are hoping that Damian Priest can break the stigma if and when he can successfully cash in to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it seems unlikely in the given situation.

Rhea Ripley thinks Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Damian Priest had a breakout year on Monday Night RAW after he feuded with Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash 2023. The Archer of Infamy went on to win the Money in the Bank contract and became the self-proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day in the coming months.

Damian Priest has a golden opportunity, but he's yet to find the right moment to cash it in. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had high praises for her Terror Twin and believes he can take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [From 05:39 – 06:03]

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Damian Priest, with the help of Dominik Mysterio, tried to cash in the contract. However, Drew McIntyre prevented it from happening.

Do you think Damian Priest will have a successful cash-in? Sound off in the comments section below.

