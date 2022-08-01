"It’s just a matter of time" - Former Champion talks possible reunion with ex-WWE star under new Triple H regime

WWE Superstar Ciampa recently spoke about the likelihood of teaming up with Johnny Gargano again, now that Triple H is in charge of creative.

During their days as the tag team, DIY, in WWE's third brand, NXT, both Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's creative instructions came from The Game. With Hunter now in charge of the company's main roster storylines following Vince McMahon's surprise retirement, fans are hoping for HHH to bring about a reunion with one of NXT's most iconic duos.

During a recent Wrestling Inc interview, Ciampa was asked if Johnny Gargano's return is likely with The Cerebral Assassin now running the show.

"The door was always open, Johnny left so he could go be a dad … For Johnny, it was like, ‘Oh, I have baby Quill, and I have to [wrestle] full-time or I take a break,’ and he just took a break. So I don’t know, I think the chances of him returning were always really good … Maybe they’re better now, but regardless, I think he’s definitely going to come back to wrestling. He’s in shape, he still loves it. I’m sure he’s still probably one of the best in the world right now. So for him, it’s just a matter of time." H/T Wrestling Inc

Johnny Gargano left WWE late last year after his contract expired, and since then he and his wife Candie LeRae have welcomed their first son Quill into the world.

Ex-WWE Manager talks Triple H's new role

Since The King of Kings became WWE's new Head of Creative, fans have been excited at the prospect of seeing new storylines.

During a recent edition of the Tru Heel Heat podcast, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) stated that Superstars might feel less intimidated to approach The Game, compared to how they were with Vince McMahon.

"This is the way the business used to work. When a territory went down, you'd change the booker. Any business works like that. I think by putting him back in there, a lot of things are gonna change for the better," he said. "I think Triple H would bring a new dynamic to the table. I think people won't be so scared to pitch an idea to him. I think he'll make a big, big difference." H/T Sportskeeda

After the success of SummerSlam this past Saturday, fans are hoping that Triple H will deliver quality shows on both RAW and SmackDown this week.

How would you rate Triple H's first week as head of creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far