"Triple H is running out of ideas," "Worst Champion Ever" - WWE Universe reacts to 37-year-old star's current run

Triple's WWE regime has often received negative feedback when it comes to champions with long title reigns. Unfortunately, the trend continues, and fans recently reacted to a top champion's run with the promotion following a recent title defense.

Last year, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion under Triple H's regime at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He not only defeated AJ Styles to win the title but dominated the men's division on Monday Night RAW as the face of the brand.

Unfortunately, fans criticized his booking as a champion as it follows a pattern when it comes to title defenses, which has become repetitive and predictable. Recently, fans reacted to his second title defense of the year against The Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal.

Check out some reactions below:

Some fans even compared his reign to John Cena's reign during his prime. It will be interesting to see how the management books Rollins going forward into a match with CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Jinder Mahal agreed with Seth Rollins when it came to CM Punk's WWE return

Last year, CM Punk shockingly returned to WWE and closed the show in his hometown at Survivor Series 2023. The fans have longed for this day since Punk was released from All Elite Wrestling after All In 2023. However, some stars were not thrilled with The Second City Saint's return.

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal returned to Monday Night RAW and had interactions with The Rock and Seth Rollins in the first two weeks of the year. Speaking on WWE India, The Modern Day Maharaja talked about Punk's return and agreed with his opponent, Seth Rollins, when it came to The Straight Edge Superstar.

"So, I've mixed emotions. The fan in me is excited for CM Punk's return. I'm excited for the matches, I'm excited to get in the ring with CM Punk. But, I do see Seth's [Rollins] point because I was there when CM Punk was in WWE last time and Seth also has a point. Nonetheless, let's see what CM Punk does, let's see his attitude, let's see his reactions, you know. Let's see if he offers the opportunities to the younger superstars, let's see," he said.

Unfortunately, Mahal lost to Rollins in the main event of Monday Night RAW for the title. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with The Modern Day Maharaja and Indus Sher.

